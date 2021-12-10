Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.87

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 21637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

