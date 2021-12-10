ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Position Trimmed by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $181.82 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.46 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -165.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.17 and a 200-day moving average of $196.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total value of $776,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total value of $9,327,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,109 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

