Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.80 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.4% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $124.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.12. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $124.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

