Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 11,934 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $1,366,323.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,797 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $2,359,961.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $3,922,870.98.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $2,665,122.30.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,294 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,812,033.12.

On Monday, November 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $1,683,257.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,995,364.50.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $1,862,925.69.

On Monday, October 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $2,208,506.04.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,823,408.40.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,211,217.70.

SSTK traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.72. 209,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day moving average is $108.73. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

