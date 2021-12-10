Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 21,797 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $2,359,961.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $1,366,323.66.

On Friday, December 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $3,922,870.98.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $2,665,122.30.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,294 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,812,033.12.

On Monday, November 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $1,683,257.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,995,364.50.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $1,862,925.69.

On Monday, October 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $2,208,506.04.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,823,408.40.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,211,217.70.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $111.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.73. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Shutterstock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

