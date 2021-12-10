Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price raised by Cowen from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.44. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $91.01. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 690,997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,293,000 after acquiring an additional 92,242 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $94,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,139 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.