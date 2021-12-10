SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a market cap of $380.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 409.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.