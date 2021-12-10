Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Trimmed by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 188,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $152.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.09. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.02 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

