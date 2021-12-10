Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $25,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG stock opened at $152.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.02 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.09.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

