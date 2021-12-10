Single Point Partners LLC Sells 527 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Single Point Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.3% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $160.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $474.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.18 and a 200-day moving average of $160.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.