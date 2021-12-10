SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. Sells 6,000 Shares

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 129.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

