Smoothy Hits 24-Hour Volume of $610,249.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $526,655.97 and $610,249.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.17 or 0.08291450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00083581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,262.27 or 0.99787226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002788 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.