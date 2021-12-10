Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.55. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 214.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 231,509 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at about $806,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at about $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $58.12. 20,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,773. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

