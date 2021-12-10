SOMESING (SSX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $16.33 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $179.37 million and $16.33 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.78 or 0.08513713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00059671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00078813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,438.08 or 0.99929598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002776 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,533,621,748 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

