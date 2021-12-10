Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) vs. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) Financial Comparison

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sono-Tek and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.53%. Given Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 15.26% 11.92% 8.23% Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sono-Tek and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million 8.46 $1.12 million $0.15 53.80 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

