Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.550 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

