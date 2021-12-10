Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.850-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.550 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

SON traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $59.89. 559,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,092. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.43%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

