Southern (NYSE:SO) Upgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of SO opened at $64.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Southern has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $586,657 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

