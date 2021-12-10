Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SWX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,573. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.21. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

