Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $286.00

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $17,546.97 and approximately $286.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00041619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00215714 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.