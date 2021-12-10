SparkPoint Fuel 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,853.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $864,301.07 and approximately $13,853.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00056670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.09 or 0.08424598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00081046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00058995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,527.52 or 0.99746673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002768 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

