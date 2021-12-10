SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stake Lifted by Pacific Asset Management LLC

Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 29.7% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $33,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.61 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91.

