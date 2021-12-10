SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 348,074 shares.The stock last traded at $24.47 and had previously closed at $24.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 35,833.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

