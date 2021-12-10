SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Holdings Decreased by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.3% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $42.62. 24,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,905. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

