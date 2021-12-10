Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.71. 33,077 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 16,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPVNF)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc engages in the design and manufacture of analog semiconductors. Its products are catered to electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers, and other connectivity markets. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.