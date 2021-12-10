Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.45.

Shares of TOY opened at C$43.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 20.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.08. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$25.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.