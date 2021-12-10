Spire Wealth Management Buys 442 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,216,000 after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,458,000 after purchasing an additional 260,230 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,140,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,317,000 after purchasing an additional 35,024 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 962,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,454,000 after purchasing an additional 77,141 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 809,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.41. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.