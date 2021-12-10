Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.63. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

