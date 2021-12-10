Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,835 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.99% of Home Bancorp worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

HBCP stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.74. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

