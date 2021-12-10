Spire Wealth Management Sells 54,165 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,165 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.95.

Caterpillar stock opened at $204.13 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.11 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.78 and its 200 day moving average is $209.49.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

