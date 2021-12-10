Spire Wealth Management Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.