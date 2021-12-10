Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Earnings Results

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75. Sprinklr has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $26.50.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.