Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.08)-$(0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $129-131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.24 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.300 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.97.

Shares of CXM opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

