Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CXM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.87.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $515,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $22,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

