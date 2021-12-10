SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPSC. Loop Capital increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

SPSC stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.49. 710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,509. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.25. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 0.73.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

