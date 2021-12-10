SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $30.47 Million Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 5,271.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,781,272 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673,646 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco comprises approximately 5.7% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $30,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,921,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665,460 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,082,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,321 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401,400 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,066,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,415 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 15,986,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

