Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Square by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Square by 1.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Square by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

NYSE SQ traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.71. 123,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,987,073. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.75 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.64, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.