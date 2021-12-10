Stakinglab Reaches Market Capitalization of $387.75 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Stakinglab has a market cap of $387.75 and approximately $3.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00043342 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000816 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

