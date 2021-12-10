Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,605 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $37,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Shares of SWK opened at $192.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

