Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.700-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.56. 1,605,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.54. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.36.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

