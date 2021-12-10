Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Stock Price Up 61%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM)’s share price was up 61% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 2,178,114 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 807% from the average daily volume of 240,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$133.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Star Diamond Company Profile (TSE:DIAM)

Star Diamond Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Star-Orion South Diamond project that is located in the Fort Ã la Corne area of central Saskatchewan; and 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills property located in central Alberta.

