State Street Corp Acquires New Position in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Manning & Napier by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 184,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 70,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 196,801 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

MN stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $143.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 3.02.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $37.54 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN).

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.