State Street Corp Has $248,000 Holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,555 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter valued at $252,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at $322,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at $2,151,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at $3,112,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Shares of EBMT opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 18.80%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.