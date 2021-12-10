State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) by 1,696.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Reed’s were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 113.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 24.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 133,288 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,947,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 36,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 65.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,808,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Reed’s in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Reed’s in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Norman E. Jr. Snyder purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Bello purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,100. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reed’s stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Reed’s, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $36.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 31.14% and a negative return on equity of 161.92%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

