State Street Corp Makes New $241,000 Investment in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)

State Street Corp bought a new position in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMID. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the second quarter worth $388,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smith-Midland by 162.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith-Midland in the second quarter valued at $479,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Smith-Midland by 19.2% in the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 38,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Smith-Midland by 441.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 71,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMID opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73. Smith-Midland Co. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $187.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Smith-Midland from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Smith-Midland Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, leasing, licensing, selling, and installing of precast concrete products. The firm’s products include SlenderWall Lightweight Construction Panels, Sierra Wall, J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier, Easi-Set Precast Buildings and Easi-Span Expandable Precast Buildings, Easi-Set Utility Vault, SoftSound Soundwall Panels, Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules and Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules.

