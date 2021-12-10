State Street Corp Purchases New Holdings in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.27% of Kingstone Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 60.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.

KINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

