State Street Corp Sells 126,113 Shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 126,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.13% of Security National Financial worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,969,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 27.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 70,284 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Security National Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $172.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

