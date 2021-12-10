State Street Corp Sells 89,510 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 89.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,510 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 76.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 23.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ESQ opened at $31.04 on Friday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $37.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 23.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

