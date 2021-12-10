Stealth Price Tops $0.0614 on Major Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0614 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $3,730.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000703 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016556 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00012213 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.