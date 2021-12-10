Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

STZHF stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. Stelco has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

